Eversept Partners LP Acquires 306,752 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,752 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 3.17% of Puma Biotechnology worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 275,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,894. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $70,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $70,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $68,748.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,317,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,423 shares of company stock worth $259,897. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

