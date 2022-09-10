Eversept Partners LP Buys 22,003 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 343.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 1.2% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 27.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in DexCom by 30.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

DXCM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.89. 2,642,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

