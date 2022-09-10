Eversept Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eversept Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,443 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,341. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

