Eversept Partners LP Grows Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. 1,637,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

