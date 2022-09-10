Eversept Partners LP Has $5.88 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Eversept Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,983 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.84. 1,593,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,253. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 0.64. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

