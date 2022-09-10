Eversept Partners LP Sells 176 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12.

Shares of A traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,336. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

