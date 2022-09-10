Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

MRAM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 82,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,893. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.21. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Insider Activity

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $247,961. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Stories

