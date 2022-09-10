Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.04

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.04 and traded as high as C$14.50. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 4,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$116.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 4th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

