Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.04

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.04 and traded as high as C$14.50. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 4,225 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.
Evertz Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.
Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 4th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.