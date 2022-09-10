Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,000. Ziff Davis accounts for approximately 12.0% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Ziff Davis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZD. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

ZD traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. 177,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,627. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.