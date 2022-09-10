Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Sells 182,637 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,637 shares during the quarter. Vivid Seats comprises about 0.7% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 145,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

