Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (OTCMKTS:LABFF) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LABFF opened at 51.10 on Tuesday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a 12 month low of 50.10 and a 12 month high of 51.10.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Company Profile
