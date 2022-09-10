Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

