Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.38

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.38 and traded as low as C$7.09. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.12, with a volume of 139,147 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$634.60 million and a P/E ratio of 89.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

