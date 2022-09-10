Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

