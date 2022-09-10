Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 705,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,173 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $86,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FRT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,472. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.