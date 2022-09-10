FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s 4th Largest Position

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 58,788 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 5.7% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $321,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $209.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.71. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.35.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

