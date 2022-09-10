Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Position Boosted by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for 6.3% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ferrari by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Ferrari by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.1 %

RACE stock opened at $195.80 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

