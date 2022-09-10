Fidelity National Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for about 0.7% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fidelity National Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,657,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,480 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 984,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after acquiring an additional 982,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,973,000 after acquiring an additional 746,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure Price Performance

RADI stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 509,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,568. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.