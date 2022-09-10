Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,297 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.1% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $205,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

