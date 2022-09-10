Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,297 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.1% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $205,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.
FISV stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
