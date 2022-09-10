Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

