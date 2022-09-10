Folder Protocol Price Reaches $0.0152 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $167,011.32 and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.27 or 0.99906361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol (FOL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com.

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.