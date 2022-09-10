Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) is Harding Loevner LP’s 4th Largest Position

Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481,847 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up approximately 3.9% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harding Loevner LP owned about 2.74% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $702,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,809 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,244,000 after purchasing an additional 566,052 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,947 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,779,000 after purchasing an additional 460,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. 562,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

