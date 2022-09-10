Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Foot Locker Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

