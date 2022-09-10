Formation Fi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,503.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $242,941.64 and approximately $69,503.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

FORM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2021. Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official website is formation.fi. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

According to CryptoCompare, “LoTerra is a gaming platform completely decentralized and open-sourced. The ecosystem is entirely managed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) which governs the games thanks to a system of votes according to the possibilities authorized by the smart contract.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formation Fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Formation Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.