Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCPT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.