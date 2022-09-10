Frontier Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,974 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.02. 1,218,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.