Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.76. 1,029,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.26.

