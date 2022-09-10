Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.76. 1,029,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.26.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.