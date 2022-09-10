Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 13.06% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

TPSC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

