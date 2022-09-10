Frontier Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

