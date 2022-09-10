Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Frontier Communications Parent to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion $4.96 billion 13.65 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 12.12

Frontier Communications Parent’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Communications Parent. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 8 0 2.80 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors 569 2141 2355 97 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.24%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 152.00%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89% Frontier Communications Parent Competitors -76.87% -0.07% -1.57%

Volatility and Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.