Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO)

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Couloir Capital increased their price objective on Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

STGO opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,271.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Steppe Gold Company Profile

In other Steppe Gold news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 129,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,592.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,286,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,010,716.53. Insiders purchased 500,200 shares of company stock worth $549,515 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.