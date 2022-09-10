GamerCoin (GHX) Price Hits $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $126,342.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin (GHX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,587,501 coins. The official website for GamerCoin is gamerhash.io/en. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.

GamerCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

