Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $165.16

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.16 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.60). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 11,294 shares trading hands.

Gear4music Stock Down 15.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £23.60 million and a P/E ratio of 661.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About Gear4music

(Get Rating)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.