Gems Market Capitalization Tops $134,586.05 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $134,586.05 and approximately $22,969.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,254.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005544 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00077103 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

