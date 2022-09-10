Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Genesco Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 240,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,987. The stock has a market cap of $677.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.82. Genesco has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

