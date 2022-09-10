Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.
Genesco Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 240,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,987. The stock has a market cap of $677.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.82. Genesco has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Genesco
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.