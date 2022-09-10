Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMAB. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.25.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.