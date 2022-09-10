Gera Coin Trading Down 95.7% This Week (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded up 73.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Gera Coin has traded down 95.7% against the dollar. One Gera Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gera Coin has a market cap of $934,665.98 and approximately $206,877.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gera Coin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin. The official website for Gera Coin is geracoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

