GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of -38.14. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $169,817,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

