Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Commercial worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,198. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,910.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,015.02%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

