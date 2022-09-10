Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Up 1.3%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.98. 4,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 37,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

