Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,298,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 340,602 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

