GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $245,880.95 and $186.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,304.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.89 or 0.08100984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00183916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00295668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00746943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.00622961 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000970 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

