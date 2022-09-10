Glovista Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 431.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,091 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECH. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $28.40. 856,306 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.