Glovista Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 366,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,309 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 6.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 608,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,377,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after purchasing an additional 264,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. 2,039,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

