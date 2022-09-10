Glovista Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,922 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 1.42% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance

QAT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.