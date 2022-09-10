Glovista Investments LLC Increases Stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF comprises about 2.4% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned 12.62% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLKR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 9,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.