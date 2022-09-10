Glovista Investments LLC Sells 106,581 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,581 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up about 0.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 868,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

