Glovista Investments LLC Takes $739,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,208,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,049,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.