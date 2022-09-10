Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GROY. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $209.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Further Reading

