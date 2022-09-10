Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.07

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and traded as low as $12.90. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 4,995 shares changing hands.
Green Plains Partners Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $308.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,685.26% and a net margin of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter.
Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains Partners
In related news, insider Michelle Mapes purchased 5,000 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.
About Green Plains Partners
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.
